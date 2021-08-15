Hover to Zoom
Rummo Rigatoni Pasta
6.67 lbUPC: 0001097824050
Product Details
Originally from Rome, Rigatoni is a cornerstone of Italian culinary tradition. These ample, ridged tubes are ideal with classic meat ragù and oven-baked dishes such as eggplant casserole.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
54.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2oz (56g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate41g15%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Protein8g
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
