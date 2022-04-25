Ingredients

: Consist of : Milk Chocolate { Sugar , Whole Milk , Cocoa Butter , Chocolate , Soy Lecithin/an Emulsifier , Vanillin/an Artificial Flavor } .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More