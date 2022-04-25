Hover to Zoom
Russel Stover Solid Milk Chocolate Cross Easter Candy
1.5 ozUPC: 0007726000937
Product Details
The 1.5-ounce solid milk chocolate cross is a great gift for Easter Sunday.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Consist of : Milk Chocolate { Sugar , Whole Milk , Cocoa Butter , Chocolate , Soy Lecithin/an Emulsifier , Vanillin/an Artificial Flavor } .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
