A multi-action revitalizing eye cream Formulated with Sea Fennel Golden Root extracts to cool & soothe puffiness Contains Pinus Pinaster to deliver strong antioxidant protection Loaded with Yeast Extract to improve moisture levels Infused with Hexapeptide-11 to boost collagen & elastin synthesis Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines & hyperpigmentation Reveals a firmer, softer, smoother, more elastic & younger looking eye area