Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Russell Organics HydraDerm Creme (For Dry & Dehydrated Skin) 30ml/1oz
30ml/1ozUPC: 0089390000137
Purchase Options
Product Details
A rich protective facial moisturizer Contains Oat Beta Glucan, Organic Bulgarian Rose Water & herbal extracts Helps boost moisture retention while soothing skin Blended with pressed Apricot Oil & Organic Shea Butter to soften & condition skin Skin appears smoother, plumper & feels more comfortable Ideal for dry & dehydrated skin To use: Apply day & night to cleansed face & neck