A brightening & rejuvenating face serum Features a lightweight, rapid-dissolving texture Formulated with Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant derived from citrus fruit Helps inhibit the formation of freckles & age spots Blended with antioxidant Green Tea Extract to combat free radical damage Loaded with Beta Glucan to protect skin's moisture barrier Stimulates collagen production & cell turnover Unveils a clearer, brighter, even-toned & younger looking complexion