Ingredients

MILK CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, WHOLE MILK, COCOA BUTTER, CHOCOLATE, SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), VANILLIN (ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR)(, DARK CHOCOLATE ;SUGAR, CHOCOLATE PROCESSED WITH ALKALI, COCOA BUTTER, MILK FAT, SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), VANILLIN (ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR)), SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, CONDENSED MILK, CREAM, BUTTER, BROWN SUGAR, PEANUTS, INVERT SUGAR, PALM KERNEL OIL, PECANS, CHERRIES (CHERRIES, CORN SYRUP, HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, WATER, SUGAR, CITRIC ACID, SODIUM BENZOATE AND POTASSIUM SORBATE (PRESERVATIVES), NATURAL FLAVOR, FD&C RED 40, SULFUR DIOXIDE (PRESERVES COLOR)(, ALMONDS, COCONUT WITH SODIUM METABISULFITE (PRESERVES WHITENESS), WHITE CHOCOLATE (SUGAR, COCOA BUTTER, WHOLE MILK, SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, SALT), SALT, COCOA POWDER, RAISINS (RAISINS, SUNFLOWER OIL), APRICOTS WITH SULFUR DIOXIDE (PRESERVES COLOR), STRAWBERRIES, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, DRIED EGG WHITES, WALNUTS, SOY LECITHIN (EMULSIFIER), INVERTASE (ENZYME), POTASSIUM SORBATE AND SODIUM BENZOATE (PRESERVATIVES), SPICE, MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES WITH CITRIC ACID (ANTIOXIDANT), CITRIC ACID, SOYBEAN OIL, MIXED TOCOPHEROLS (ANTIOXIDANT), FD&C COLORS (RED 40, YELLOW 5 & 6, BLUE 1 & 2), HONEY, TAPIOCA STARCH, SODIUM HYDROXIDE, CARAMEL COLOR, SORBITOL, MAPLE SUGAR, ORANGE PEEL (ORANGE PEEL, WATER, CITRIC ACID), CARMINE COLOR, MALTODEXTRIN, RASPBERRIES, WHOLE MILK, NONFAT MILK SOLIDS, LEMON PEEL AND EVAPORATED MILK (MILK, DIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CARRAGEENAN, VITAMIN 03). MAY CONTAIN TREE NUTS AND WHEAT. 2211-101

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

