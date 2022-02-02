Hover to Zoom
RX Nut Butter Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter Spread
10 ozUPC: 0085803000808
Product Details
Our Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter is made with a dash of cinnamon and a few other real food ingredients - egg whites, dates, and nuts. Perfect as a protein snack topper, as a protein nut butter spread, or on its own straight out of the jar.
- ALL THE GOOD STUFF, NO B.S.: No artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and absolutely no fillers. Just real food that tastes good and is good for you.
- SIMPLY DELICIOUS PEANUT BUTTER: Made with a few simple ingredients, this creamy peanut butter snack will satisfy your sweet and salty cravings without any of the bad stuff.
- THE NUT BUTTER THAT’S MORE THAN NUTS: Combining tasty, high-value ingredients (like egg whites, dates, and nuts) in a smooth, satisfying texture, this peanut butter snack is nutritious and tastes great.
- ADD TO SMOOTHIES, TOAST, OR ENJOY ON ITS OWN: Tastes great with fruit, toast, oatmeal, smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt, or straight from the jar.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein9g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts, Egg Whites, Dates, Coconut Oil, Honey, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
