RX Nut Butter Maple Almond Butter Packets Spread
1.13 ozUPC: 0085916200735
Located in AISLE 23
Our maple almond butter squeeze packs are made with maple sugar, hint of sea salt, and a few other real food ingredients.
- A CONVENIENT ANYTIME PROTEIN SNACK: This single-serve pack is perfect for on the go; whether you’re heading to work or to work out. It’s the portable, squeezable, spreadable snack that tastes good and is good for you. Simply knead the pack well before opening and you’re good to go!
- SIMPLY DELICIOUS ALMOND BUTTER: Made with a few simple ingredients, this creamy almond butter snack will satisfy your sweet and salty cravings without any of the bad stuff
- ALL THE GOOD STUFF, NO B.S.: No gluten, no soy, no dairy, no artificial flavors, non-GMO, no preservatives, and absolutely no fillers. The way it should be. Plus, it’s Keto friendly and perfect for a low-carb snack.
- ADD TO SMOOTHIES, TOAST, OR ENJOY ON ITS OWN: Tastes great with fruit, toast, oatmeal, smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt, or straight from the pack.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein9g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Egg Whites, Dates, Coconut Oil, Maple Sugar, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
