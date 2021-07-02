RXBAR Nut Butter™ Coconut Almond Butter Perspective: front
RXBAR Nut Butter™ Coconut Almond Butter Perspective: back
RXBAR Nut Butter™ Coconut Almond Butter Perspective: top
RXBAR Nut Butter™ Coconut Almond Butter

1.13 ozUPC: 0019390800103
Located in AISLE 23

Product Details

Turns out, cracking open a coconut can be pretty time consuming. So, we did it for you. Our Coconut Almond Butter is made with simple ingredients like egg whites, dates, and nuts, plus real pieces of shredded coconut. This high-quality protein almond butter is perfect as a snack topper, spread, or on its own straight out of the pack. All you have to do is knead and squeeze to enjoy this coconut breeze.

  • Simply Delicious Almond Butter: Made with a few simple ingredients, this creamy almond butter snack will satisfy your sweet and salty cravings without any of the bad stuff
  • All the Good Stuff, No B.S.: No artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and absolutely no fillers; just real food that tastes good and is good for you
  • Add to Smoothies, Toast, Or Enjoy on Its Own: Tastes great with fruit, toast, oatmeal, smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt, or straight from the jar
  • The Nut Butter That’s More Than Nuts: Combining tasty, high-value ingredients (like egg whites, dates, and nuts) in a smooth, satisfying texture, this almond butter snack is nutritious and tastes great
  • A Convenient Anytime Protein Snack: This single-serve pack is perfect for on the go; whether you’re heading to work or to work out. It’s the portable, squeezable, spreadable snack that tastes good and is good for you. Simply knead the pack well before opening and you’re good to go

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein9g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds, Egg Whites, Dates, Coconut Oil, Coconut, Natural Flavors, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible