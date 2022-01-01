RXBAR Nut Butter Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: front
RXBAR Nut Butter Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: left
RXBAR Nut Butter Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter Spread Perspective: right
RXBAR Nut Butter Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter Spread

1.13 ozUPC: 0085916200727
Perfect for on the go, afternoon snacking, ketogenic diet, quick breakfast and low carb diets. Taste great with fruit, toast, oatmeal, smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt or straight from the packet.

  • 1 egg white
  • 27 peanuts
  • 1/2 date
  • 9 grams of protein

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein9g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts, Egg Whites, Dates, Coconut Oil, Honey, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

