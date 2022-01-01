RXBAR Nut Butter Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter Spread
Product Details
Perfect for on the go, afternoon snacking, ketogenic diet, quick breakfast and low carb diets. Taste great with fruit, toast, oatmeal, smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt or straight from the packet.
- 1 egg white
- 27 peanuts
- 1/2 date
- 9 grams of protein
Ingredients
Peanuts, Egg Whites, Dates, Coconut Oil, Honey, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
