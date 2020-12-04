RXBAR Nut Butter Vanilla Almond Butter Spread Perspective: front
RXBAR Nut Butter Vanilla Almond Butter Spread

1.13 ozUPC: 0085916200728
Product Details

Perfect for on the go, afternoon snacking, ketogenic diet, quick breakfast and low carb diets. Taste great with fruit, toast, oatmeal, smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt or straight from the packet.

  • 1 egg white
  • 18 almonds
  • ½ date
  • 9 grams of protein

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Protein9g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds, Egg Whites, Dates, Coconut Oil, Sea Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Vanilla Beans, Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible