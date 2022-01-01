Hover to Zoom
Ryan's Original Irish Style Cream Liqueur
750 mLUPC: 0008602401543
Product Details
Ryan's Irish Cream is made with dairy-fresh cream, rich chocolate, natural vanilla, and the finest imported Irish Whiskey for a critically-acclaimed taste. Granted a gold medal from the International Spirits tasting panel for Smoothest Liqueur, Ryan's is an indulgent treat sipped neat, chilled, in hot or cold coffee or in an after-dinner cocktail.
- Exceptional when enjoyed over ice, stirred into hot coffee, and topped with whipped cream (optional), or in luxuriously delicious cocktails.
- Earned GOLD in International Spirit Tasting Panel as the smoothest liqueur
- Critically acclaimed taste with smoother mixability
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
16.907 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizePer 1.5 Fluid Ounce
Amount per serving
Calories155
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate11g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar10g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grain
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
