Ryvita Dark Rye Whole Grain Rye Crispbread
6 ct / 1.48 ozUPC: 0007893500511
Bite into the original crunchy goodness of Ryvita.
- Made with 100% Whole Grain Rye
- Oven Baked with Only 2 Ingredients
- Absolutely Nothing Artificial
- Source of Fiber
- Made with Non-GMO Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slice (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rye Flour (Gluten)(95%), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More