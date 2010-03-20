Nutrition Facts

13.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Monounsaturated Fat 0.5g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g

Protein 2g