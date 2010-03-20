Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Ryvita Fruit Crunch Fruit & Oats Rye Crispbread
7 ozUPC: 0007893500544
Purchase Options
Product Details
Crunchy toasted seeds, plump currants and a buzz of honey, blend deliciously with our 100% natural whole grain rye.
- Great Fruity Taste
- Delicious on its own or topped
- Made with 100% Wholegrain
- Absolutely Nothing Artificial
- Good Source of Fiber
- Made with non-GMO Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
13.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rye Flour Whole Grain , Currants , Wheat Flour Whole Grain , Sugar Brown , Pumpkin Seeds , Sunflower Seeds , Oats Flour Whole Grain , Rye Kibbled Whole Grain , Honey
Allergen Info
Contains Oats,Seed Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More