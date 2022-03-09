Hover to Zoom
Ryvita® Pumpkin Seeds & Oats Rye Crispbread
5 ct / 1.48 ozUPC: 0007893500533
Product Details
Ryvita Crispbreads are high in fiber and low in fat. They contain no artificial flavors, added sugar, or preservatives. Made with whole grains and other simple ingredients, creating delicious healthy snacks.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size2
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Sodium60mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
WHOLE GRAIN RYE FLOUR (GLUTEN) (77%), PUMPKIN SEEDS (10%), WHOLE GRAIN OATS, (GLUTEN) (9%), SALT. CONTAINS: RYE (GLUTEN), OATS (GLUTEN). MAY CONTAIN: WHEAT (GLUTEN), SESAME SEEDS, SOYA.
Allergen Info
Contains Rye and Their Derivatives,Oats,Seed Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More