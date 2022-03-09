Ingredients

WHOLE GRAIN RYE FLOUR (GLUTEN) (77%), PUMPKIN SEEDS (10%), WHOLE GRAIN OATS, (GLUTEN) (9%), SALT. CONTAINS: RYE (GLUTEN), OATS (GLUTEN). MAY CONTAIN: WHEAT (GLUTEN), SESAME SEEDS, SOYA.

Allergen Info

Contains Rye and Their Derivatives,Oats,Seed Products.

Disclaimer

