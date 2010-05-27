Hover to Zoom
Ryvita Sesame Rye Whole Grain Rye Crispbread
8.8 OzUPC: 0007893500512
Product Details
Sesame - Bite into the crunchy goodness of Ryvita
- With Delicious Toasted Sesame Seeds
- Made with 100% Whole Grain Rye
- Absolutely Nothing Artificial
- Source of Fiber
- Made with Non-GMO Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2slice (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg2.92%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rye Flour (Gluten)(88%), Sesame Seeds (8%), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More