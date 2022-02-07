Ingredients

Corn Oil, Chili Pepper, Fried Garlic, Sesame Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce [Soybeans, Wheat, Salt], Dextrin, Salt), Chili Paste (Chili Pepper, Salt, Rice), Fried Onion, Almond, Ground Sesame Seeds, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

