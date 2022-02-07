S&B Crunchy Garlic Topping with Chili Oil Perspective: front
S&B Crunchy Garlic Topping with Chili Oil

3.9 ozUPC: 0007488000401
Add some texture and flavor to your next meal with S&B Crunchy Garlic Topping.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Oil, Chili Pepper, Fried Garlic, Sesame Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce [Soybeans, Wheat, Salt], Dextrin, Salt), Chili Paste (Chili Pepper, Salt, Rice), Fried Onion, Almond, Ground Sesame Seeds, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

