Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Sugar, Curry Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Caramel Color, Malic Acid, Pepper, Chili Pepper, Garlic, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Celery Seed, Mustard.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.