Hover to Zoom
S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix
3.2 ozUPC: 0007488003005
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
The sauce mix to kick your next meal up a notch.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.2pack (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium800mg34.78%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium48mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Salt, Sugar, Curry Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Caramel Color, Malic Acid, Pepper, Chili Pepper, Garlic, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Celery Seed, Mustard.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More