S.O.S.® Soap-Filled Reusable Steel Wool Pads
18 pkUPC: 0001650098021
S.O.S Steel Wool Soap Pads contain a powerful combination of steel wool and soap, that removes even the most stubborn messes. Use these scrubbers to quickly eliminate baked-on food, grill residue, hard water stains, and burnt grease. They are perfect for scrubbing ovens, broilers, baking sheets and pots and pans.
- Powerful combination of durable steel wool and long-lasting soap
- Reusable, versatile and with incredible scrubbing power
- Removes tough messes inside and outside the home and workplace
- Cuts through grease and removes baked-on food
- Perfect for removing rust from outdoor furniture and tools
- Made with biodegradable soap and detergents
- Ideal for use in restaurants, cafeterias, hotels, break rooms and other commercial facilities
Dimensions: 3 Inch x 3 Inch