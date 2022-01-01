S.O.S.® Soap-Filled Reusable Steel Wool Pads Perspective: front
S.O.S.® Soap-Filled Reusable Steel Wool Pads
S.O.S.® Soap-Filled Reusable Steel Wool Pads
S.O.S.® Soap-Filled Reusable Steel Wool Pads
S.O.S.® Soap-Filled Reusable Steel Wool Pads

18 pkUPC: 0001650098021
S.O.S Steel Wool Soap Pads contain a powerful combination of steel wool and soap, that removes even the most stubborn messes. Use these scrubbers to quickly eliminate baked-on food, grill residue, hard water stains, and burnt grease. They are perfect for scrubbing ovens, broilers, baking sheets and pots and pans.

  • Powerful combination of durable steel wool and long-lasting soap
  • Reusable, versatile and with incredible scrubbing power
  • Removes tough messes inside and outside the home and workplace
  • Cuts through grease and removes baked-on food
  • Perfect for removing rust from outdoor furniture and tools
  • Made with biodegradable soap and detergents
  • Ideal for use in restaurants, cafeterias, hotels, break rooms and other commercial facilities

Dimensions: 3 Inch x 3 Inch