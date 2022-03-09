S.O.S Steel Wool Soap Pads are tough so you don't have to be. Made with durable steel wool and saturated with long-lasting soap, these pads cut through even the toughest baked-on, greasy, grimy messes. They are perfect for cleaning ovens, broilers, cookie sheets and pots and pans. These reusable steel wool soap pads are great outside the kitchen, too. From scrubbing stoves and shower doors to cleaning grills and golf clubs, S.O.S Steel Wool Soap Pads quickly removes stubborn grease, rust and stains inside and outside the home or workplace. The soap contains rust inhibitors, preservatives, biodegradable soaps and detergents, a pH buffer, fragrance and color. Cleaning is quick and easy with S.O.S.

4 count package of steel wool soap pads

Powerful combination of durable steel wool and long-lasting soap

Reusable, versatile and with incredible scrubbing power

Removes tough messes inside and outside the home and workplace

Makes aluminum, iron and stainless steel pots and pans sparkle

Cuts through grease and removes baked-on food

Perfect for removing rust from outdoor furniture and tools

Made with biodegradable soap and detergents