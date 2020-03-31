Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (31 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 4.5g 5.77% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 150mg 6.52%

Total Carbohydrate 3g 1.09% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 0g

Protein 1g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 94mg 2%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%