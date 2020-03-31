Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Sabra Classic Guacamole with Lime
1 lbUPC: 0004082234448
Purchase Options
Located in DELI 6
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hass Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeño Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Lime Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Onion, Cilantro, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Freshness), Citric Acid, Lime Oil.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More