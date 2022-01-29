Hover to Zoom
Sabra Singles Classic Guacamole Minicups
4 ct / 2 ozUPC: 0004082234268
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1minicup (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hass Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Lime Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Onion, Cilantro, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Freshness).
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More