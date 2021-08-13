Hover to Zoom
Sabra Snackers Guacamole & Rolled Tortilla Chips
2.8 ozUPC: 0004082234389
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (79 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium370mg16.09%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Guacamole (Hass Avocado, Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno Pepper, Salt, Garlic, Lime Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Onion, Cilantro, Ascorbic Acid [To Maintain Freshness]), Tostitos Chips (Corn, Vegetable Oil [Corn, Canola and/or Sunflower Oil], Salt)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
