Face unpredictable challenges as you explore hand-crafted lands through immersive and expressive controls. PERILOUS PLATFORMING EXPERIENCE; Explore everywhere as you utilize Sackboy’s cool, diverse move-set to face a variety of challenges, fierce enemies and startling surprises. COLLABORATIVE, CHAOTIC AND JOYFUL MULTIPLAYER; Take on challenges in local and online party play. Parties can play through the whole game – including co-op only levels. RE-STUFFED. RE-STITCHED. RE-ZIPPED; Sackboy returns to the big time stuffed with moves and game-changing gadgets in a fun 3D adventure in this new, but familiar world.

