Sacred Chocolate Gluten-Free Midnight Dark Chocolate Heart Bar Perspective: front
Sacred Chocolate Gluten-Free Midnight Dark Chocolate Heart Bar

1.44 ozUPC: 0089513400257
Product Details

Made with raw organic stone-ground cacao, stone ground below 115° F. Produced in a facility that also produces nuts.

  • Dairy/Gluten/Soy Free
  • Cane sugar Free
  • Vegan Cacao Content: 83%

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size40.80G
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat21g27%
Saturated Fat12g61%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber5g18%
Sugar6g11%
Protein3g6%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic raw almonds, organic coconut sugar, organic maca, organic ground cinnamon, organic vanilla. contains almonds, coconut.

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
