Sacred Chocolate Gluten-Free Midnight Dark Chocolate Heart Bar
Product Details
Made with raw organic stone-ground cacao, stone ground below 115° F. Produced in a facility that also produces nuts.
- Dairy/Gluten/Soy Free
- Cane sugar Free
- Vegan Cacao Content: 83%
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic raw almonds, organic coconut sugar, organic maca, organic ground cinnamon, organic vanilla. contains almonds, coconut.
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
