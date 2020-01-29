A designer favorite, the Abena Pillow lends a classy casual vibe to any room decor with its alluring display of reminiscent, distressed look designs. A perfect choice for the sofa, accent chair or bench, Abena blends cool Mediterranean influenced motifs with washed Aegean blue and cream hues. A hidden zipper on the back cover makes for easy access care and cleaning.

Dry Clean Only

Made in China

55% Polyester / 45% Cotton fabric