Safavieh Abena Pillow - Blue Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Abena Pillow - Blue Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Abena Pillow - Blue Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Safavieh Abena Pillow - Blue

12 x 18 inUPC: 0088904819472
Purchase Options

Product Details

A designer favorite, the Abena Pillow lends a classy casual vibe to any room decor with its alluring display of reminiscent, distressed look designs. A perfect choice for the sofa, accent chair or bench, Abena blends cool Mediterranean influenced motifs with washed Aegean blue and cream hues. A hidden zipper on the back cover makes for easy access care and cleaning.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in China
  • 55% Polyester / 45% Cotton fabric