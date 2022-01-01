Safavieh Alita Metallic Throw Blanket - White Perspective: front
Safavieh Alita Metallic Throw Blanket - White Perspective: top
Safavieh Alita Metallic Throw Blanket - White

50 x 70 inUPC: 0088904849320
Warm, welcoming and flashing just enough glimmer to be in good taste, the Alita Metallic Throw lends a class and charm to room decor. An ideal accent accessory to embellish the look and feel of any sofa, loveseat and accent chair, Alita is made using pure soft cotton and colored in white, grey, and silver with decorative fringed ends.

  • 100% Cotton fabric