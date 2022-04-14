Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Safavieh Atalia Pillow - Pink
16 x 16 inUPC: 0088904819476
Purchase Options
Product Details
The cool, breezy vibe of coastal decor is beautifully captured in the Atalia Pillow. The perfect choice for a puffy couch, entryway bench or young girls’ bedroom decor, Atalia’s blotched blue pattern and playful, pink pom pom frame bring color and a whimsical vibe to any casually styled room furnishings. A hidden zipper on the back cover ensures easy access care and cleaning.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in China
- 75% Cotton / 25% Polyester fabric