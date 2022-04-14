Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Bailee Festival Fuchsia Pillow
18 x 18 inUPC: 0088904864336
Purchase Options
Product Details
Abounding with energy and festive hues, the Bailee Throw Pillow is the perfect accent accessory to refresh and enliven room decor. A subtle textured finish accentuates the rich sheen of the tonal fuchsia cover, adding a bright look to any sofa, loveseat or entryway bench. This decorative accent pillow is made with a built in zipper on back for easy access care and cleaning.
- Size: 18" x 18"
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in China
- 100% Linen fabric