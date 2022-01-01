Safavieh Barlett Pillow - Light Gray Perspective: front
Safavieh Barlett Pillow - Light Gray Perspective: back
Safavieh Barlett Pillow - Light Gray Perspective: left
Safavieh Barlett Pillow - Light Gray Perspective: right
Safavieh Barlett Pillow - Light Gray

20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904849277
Product Details

The stylish look of ruched pleating is smartly displayed in this Safavieh Bartlett Pillow. Designed with discerning patterns and textures for an eye catching look, Bartlett’s suave grey hues and soft cotton yarns lend contemporary flare into living room and bedroom décor.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in India
  • Viscose fabric