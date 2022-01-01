Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Barlett Pillow - Light Gray
20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904849277
Product Details
The stylish look of ruched pleating is smartly displayed in this Safavieh Bartlett Pillow. Designed with discerning patterns and textures for an eye catching look, Bartlett’s suave grey hues and soft cotton yarns lend contemporary flare into living room and bedroom décor.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in India
- Viscose fabric