Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Safavieh Biltz Square Pillow - Beige/Green
18 x 18 inUPC: 0088904862826
Purchase Options
Product Details
The warm colors of the season are artfully displayed in the charming plaid reindeer of the Blitz Pillow by Safavieh. Cool blue, green and white tartan hues create a lovely rendition of this familiar holiday character, with plaid piping around the ivory cover adding a marvelous finishing touch. Blitz is made of polyester with an easy access zipper for convenient care and cleaning year after year.
- Polyester fabric