Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Safavieh Cali Short Hair Shag Pillow - Lilac
20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904846371
Purchase Options
Product Details
Go mad for mod with this fab Safavieh Venice Shag Pillow. Lavish and decadent, its lush lilac hue and sumptuous fluffy upholstery transforms a bedroom into an opulent retreat, or a living room into a luxurious, enchanting escape with subtle shimmer and retro glam flair. Three or four create the ultimate party pad.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in China
- Cotton fabric