Go mad for mod with this fab Safavieh Venice Shag Pillow. Lavish and decadent, its lush lilac hue and sumptuous fluffy upholstery transforms a bedroom into an opulent retreat, or a living room into a luxurious, enchanting escape with subtle shimmer and retro glam flair. Three or four create the ultimate party pad.

Dry Clean Only

Made in China

Cotton fabric