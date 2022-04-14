Safavieh Cali Short Hair Shag Pillow - Lilac Perspective: front
Safavieh Cali Short Hair Shag Pillow - Lilac Perspective: back
Safavieh Cali Short Hair Shag Pillow - Lilac Perspective: left
Safavieh Cali Short Hair Shag Pillow - Lilac

20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904846371
Go mad for mod with this fab Safavieh Venice Shag Pillow. Lavish and decadent, its lush lilac hue and sumptuous fluffy upholstery transforms a bedroom into an opulent retreat, or a living room into a luxurious, enchanting escape with subtle shimmer and retro glam flair. Three or four create the ultimate party pad.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in China
  • Cotton fabric