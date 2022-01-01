Safavieh Coco Tips Pillow - Taupe Perspective: front
Safavieh Coco Tips Pillow - Taupe

20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904823905
Styled in luxurious, creamy white faux fur, tastefully accented with hinted brown highlights, the Coco Tips throw pillow adds elegance and warmth to living room sofas, accent chairs or bedroom furnishings. Filled with downy soft feathers with a hidden zipper for convenient, easy care upkeep, this throw pillow brings a "decorator’s touch" to modern home furnishing accessories.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in China
  • Polyester fabric