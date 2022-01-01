Safavieh Cranberry Square Pillow Perspective: front
Safavieh Cranberry Square Pillow

18 x 18 inUPC: 0088904863945
Product Details

American country charm and a warm scene of the season make the Cranberry Throw Pillow by Safavieh a perfect addition to the holiday home decor. A lovely wreath frames the endearing reindeer image of the Cranberry accent pillow, lending a rustic feel to room decor. The back to front design and outer cover of Cranberry is made of 100% polyester with a convenient zipper for easy access care and cleaning.

  • Polyester fabric