Glamorous and chic, the Deston Darling Pillow is a radiant addition to urbane home décor. Bands of metallic tinsel are stitched into a free spirited pattern of shimmering viscose and soft cotton, with subtle tonal variation created through beige, gold and copper tones. A marvelous energetic accent for the sofa or chaise lounge.

Dry Clean Only

Made in India

Viscose fabric