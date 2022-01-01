Safavieh Deston Darling Pillow - Beige/Gold/Copper Perspective: front
Safavieh Deston Darling Pillow - Beige/Gold/Copper Perspective: back
Safavieh Deston Darling Pillow - Beige/Gold/Copper Perspective: left
Safavieh Deston Darling Pillow - Beige/Gold/Copper

12 x 20 in
Glamorous and chic, the Deston Darling Pillow is a radiant addition to urbane home décor. Bands of metallic tinsel are stitched into a free spirited pattern of shimmering viscose and soft cotton, with subtle tonal variation created through beige, gold and copper tones. A marvelous energetic accent for the sofa or chaise lounge.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in India
  • Viscose fabric