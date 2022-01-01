Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Edmee Metallic Pillow - Midnight Blue/Silver
12 x 20 inUPC: 0088904849292
Product Details
Hip and stylish, this Safavieh Edmee Metallic Pillow is a trendy addition to contemporary living room and bedroom décor. A blend of cotton and viscose yarns create an indulgent, soft cover, perfect for the living room sofa or bedroom bench. Detailed with distressed metallic and shimmering silver, Edmee is a modern masterpiece that shines in any setting.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in India
- Cotton Velvet fabric