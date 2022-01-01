Safavieh Edmee Metallic Pillow - Midnight Blue/Silver Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Edmee Metallic Pillow - Midnight Blue/Silver Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Edmee Metallic Pillow - Midnight Blue/Silver Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Safavieh Edmee Metallic Pillow - Midnight Blue/Silver

12 x 20 inUPC: 0088904849292
Purchase Options

Product Details

Hip and stylish, this Safavieh Edmee Metallic Pillow is a trendy addition to contemporary living room and bedroom décor. A blend of cotton and viscose yarns create an indulgent, soft cover, perfect for the living room sofa or bedroom bench. Detailed with distressed metallic and shimmering silver, Edmee is a modern masterpiece that shines in any setting.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in India
  • Cotton Velvet fabric