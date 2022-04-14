Safavieh Fa La La Pillow - Beige/Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Fa La La Pillow - Beige/Red Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Fa La La Pillow - Beige/Red Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Safavieh Fa La La Pillow - Beige/Red

1 ctUPC: 0088904862822
Purchase Options

Product Details

Make the festive sounds of the season a cheerful home accessory with the Fa La La Pillow by Safavieh. Smart and stylish, the Fa La La throw pillow adds a soft and colorful refrain to holiday decor. Made using pure soft cotton with vibrant red lettering against an ivory cover, this lovely accent accessory also features a convenient zipper for easy access care and cleaning.

  • Polyester fabric
  • Dimensions: 1 foot x 1 foot and 8 inches