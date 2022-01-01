Safavieh Faux Flokati Ivory Pillow Perspective: front
Safavieh Faux Flokati Ivory Pillow Perspective: left
Safavieh Faux Flokati Ivory Pillow

20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904838283
Shimmering, soft, and luxurious, the Safavieh Faux Flokati Pillow lends glam good looks and high touch comfort to contemporary styled room decor. A creamy white, plush shag cover brings out the mod while also providing a dimension rich, cozy accessory ideal  for the living room sofa, loveseat or against the headboard in the master suite. Designed with a convenient, hidden zipper on the back cover for easy care access to ensure long lasting beauty.

  • Size: 20" x 20"
  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in China
  • 100% Acrylic fabric