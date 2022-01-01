Shimmering, soft, and luxurious, the Safavieh Faux Flokati Pillow lends glam good looks and high touch comfort to contemporary styled room decor. A creamy white, plush shag cover brings out the mod while also providing a dimension rich, cozy accessory ideal for the living room sofa, loveseat or against the headboard in the master suite. Designed with a convenient, hidden zipper on the back cover for easy care access to ensure long lasting beauty.

Size: 20" x 20"

Dry Clean Only

Made in China

100% Acrylic fabric