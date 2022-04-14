Safavieh Faux Luxe Peacock - Grey Perspective: front
Safavieh Faux Luxe Peacock - Grey Perspective: right
Safavieh Faux Luxe Peacock - Grey Perspective: top
Safavieh Faux Luxe Peacock - Grey

20 x 20 inUPC: 0088904823904
Recreating the look and feel of supple peacock feathers, this Faux Luke Peacock pillow is styled with charcoal grey fur with hinted white highlights for a perfectly styled accessory to complement modern living room or bedroom furnishings. A hidden zipper sewn into the back will help keep this feather filled pillow a fluffy and radiant accessory for years to come.

  • Dry Clean Only
  • Made in China
  • Acrylic Plush fabric