Safavieh Faux Pheasant Throw - Black
50 x 60 inUPC: 0088904823191
Product Details
A fashion now blend of lavish texture and intoxicating color tones creates the irresistible look and feel of the Faux Pheasant Throw. Plush to the touch, the dense faux fur is colored in an exotic mix of black and grey and accented with soft wispy tufts for added comfort. A sultry addition to the master bedroom or contemporary living room decor.
- 100% Acrylic fabric