Inspired by the earthy textures of nomadic dwellings, the Gareth Pillow cover is adorned with warm wool stitching, breezy cotton fringe and chunky loop knitting. Steely, mineral tones heighten the casual ambiance of this accent pillow, making Gareth a wonderful choice for the boho living room or serene bedroom. A hidden zipper on the back allows for easy cleaning and care.

Size: 20" x 20"

Dry Clean Only

Made in India

Wool fabric