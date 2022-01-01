Safavieh Gemma Metallic Throw Blanket - Blue Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Gemma Metallic Throw Blanket - Blue Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Safavieh Gemma Metallic Throw Blanket - Blue

50 x 70 inUPC: 0088904849325
Purchase Options

Product Details

We’re getting glam with the shimmering style of the Gemma Metallic Throw. Glittering, soft, and sensuous, this uber chic accent accessory is made of pure cotton, finished in dainty fringe and colored in light blue and gold. The ideal fashion accessory to add the perfect pinch of glitz to contemporary and classy casual home decor.

  • 100% Cotton fabric