A cheerful Poinsettia bloom becomes a yearly holiday decoration in the Gwendolen Pillow by Safavieh. Arranged against holly and evergreen branches and set against an ivory background, the vibrant colors and detailed pattern of this seasonal favorite make a grand scene on the sofa, loveseat, accent chair or bench. The Gwendolen throw pillow is made of 100% polyester, with a back and front design and convenient zipper access for easy care maintenance year after year.

