Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Safavieh Infinite Love Pillow - Beige Rope
12 x 18 inUPC: 0088904853768
Purchase Options
Product Details
The look of love becomes a comfort soft accent accessory in the Infinite Love Pillow. Styled using smart scripted text within a universal design, the Infinite Love Pillow adds an artistic touch to room decor. Its rectangle shape is ideal for any bench, sofa or loveseat. Made with a convenient access, hidden zipper on the back cover for easy care and cleaning.
- Dry Clean Only
- Made in China
- Polyester fabric