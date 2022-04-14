Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Safavieh Jingles Pillow
12 x 20 inUPC: 0088904865580
Purchase Options
Product Details
Joy to the world! Simply throw the Safavieh Jingles Pillow into any room and the spirit of the festive season will awaken in the heart of anyone who enters. Brilliant greens, reds and golds create a traditional Christmas message that’s surrounded by the good tidings of classic holly. Its bright red cord edge is like a merry ribbon on a holiday package.
- Polyester fabric