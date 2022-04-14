Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Jolly Joy Pillow - Multicolor
1 ctUPC: 0088904866546
Ho! ho! ho! Forget the milk and cookies, just toss this merry Safavieh Jolly Joy Pillow on any sofa or chair and watch out for Santa. Its bold red stars and green holly leaves dance with dazzling silver ornaments to herald in the holidays and keep guests feeling warm and welcome throughout the season.
- Polyester fabric
- Dimensions: 1'-6 inches x 1'-6 inches