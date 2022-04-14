The satin soft textures and delightful stocking designs of the Jovie Pillow by Safavieh accent home decor in sublime holiday fashion. Playful motifs, colored in holiday green, red, and white against a red cover, work beautifully in imparting the engaging hues of the season on any living room couch, accent chair or bench. Made using 100% polyester, the Jovie Pillow throw pillow features a convenient zipper for easy access care and cleaning.

Polyester fabric