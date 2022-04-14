Hover to Zoom
Safavieh Landra Throw Blanket - Blue
60 x 72 inUPC: 0088904853886
Create an inspiring retreat with the Safavieh Landra Fringe Throw. Its fresh contemporary vibe is paired with a serene blue design that pops against its bright white cotton and playful fringe. Simply throw it on a sofa for an instant living room update or keep it on your favorite chair to curl up with on the fantastic voyage of your dreams.
- 100% Cotton fabric