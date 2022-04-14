Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Safavieh Looloo Baby Throw - Blue
32 x 40 inUPC: 0088904868719
Purchase Options
Product Details
Cute and cuddly, the LooLoo Baby Blanket nestles baby in a comfy wrap of pure soft cotton. Colored in soft blue with pink eared ivory bunnies creating a playful scene, this delightful baby throw blanket is ideal for keeping your little one warm and comfortable in the crib, playpen or while showing off the new stroller around the neighborhood.
- 100% Cotton fabric