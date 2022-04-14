What do you call a big warm hug cleverly disguised as an accent pillow? The Luccia Faux Fur Pillow of course. The unmistakable look and must touch feel of Luccia’s knitted cable stich pattern is framed in furry soft fringe, making this charming throw pillow perfect for a wooden bench or any family room sofa or accent chair. Routine care and maintenance is made easy with a convenient zipper hidden on the back cover.

Polyester fabric